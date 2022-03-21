Daniel Lorette, 74, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20.
He was the son of the late Robert E. Lorette and Irene C. (Thibodeau) Lorette.
He leaves a son Daniel Lorette Jr. of Brooklyn, N.Y., his brother Michael Lorette of Blackstone, Mass., and sister Laurie (Lorette) Allen of Gretna, Va. He was the brother of the late Robert F. Lorette of Woonsocket, R.I.
A small celebration of his life was held at Ocean Ridge Beach Boynton Beach, Fla., with family and friends.
While people come and go in your life, your brother will always be in your heart for a lifetime.
