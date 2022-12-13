Daniel W. Shorten III, 81, of Bear Hill Road, Cumberland, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the husband of Madeleine R. Chaput.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Elsie (Hindle) and Daniel W. Shorten, Jr., he had lived in Cumberland for the past 13 years, previously living in Lincoln and Pawtucket.
Mr. Shorten was a stereotypist for The Providence Journal and Pawtucket Times, and had worked at Ann & Hope before retiring. He was a member of the Providence Typographical Union, and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during peacetime, and a member of Christ Church, Lincoln.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Tracy Hoyle and her husband, Jay, of Lincoln, and Susie Zonfrillo, and her husband, Jeff, of Lincoln; one son, William A. Shorten, of Florida; one stepdaughter, April Garcia, of Cranston; one stepson, Paul Chaput, of North Providence; one sister, Marilyn Massey, of Alabama; one brother, Kenneth Shorten, of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Sara Hoyle, Neil Hoyle, Mason Zonfrillo, Lea Zonfrillo, Andre Chaput and Gabriella Garcia. He was the brother of the late Elaine Dame.
His funeral and burial, with military honors in Highland Memorial Park, will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Hemodialysis Department at the Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, R.I. 02908, would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
