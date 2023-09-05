Darlene G. McManus, 67, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
She was the wife of Terrence J. McManus. They have been married for the past 23 years.
Born in Worcester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Ida (Savage) Wheeler. She had lived in Lincoln for the past 13 years, having previously resided in Warwick.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, singing and all music in general, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
As a member of the Elks Lodge #850 in Woonsocket, she served on the veterans committee and the audit committee.
Darlene was employed as a forms specialist for MetLife Insurance Company for 11 years until her retirement. Previously she worked for The Warwick Beacon. After her retirement, she provided after-school care for children that were very special in her life.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her three sons and a daughter: Russell Boulris of Middleburg, Fla., and his wife, Nicole, Nathan Boulris and his wife, Alyne, of Vassalboro, Maine, Tyler Ferguson of North Providence, and Kristin McManus-Guisti and her husband, Joseph, of Pawtucket. She is also survived by her twin sister, Doreen Bouvier, and her husband, Jim, of Woonsocket, her sister Donna Wheeler Roberts, and one brother, Gary Wheeler, both of Starke, Fla. She also had 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Debbie Crews of Lawtey, Fla.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Darlene's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
