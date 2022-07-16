Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Darlene was an avid scrapbook enthusiast and loved many different crafts. Darlene also helped her sister-in-law Christine with many school projects, as well as many other teachers at Mercymount Country Day School.
Darlene was a graduate of Cumberland High School, class of 1982. As well as a communicant of St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland.
Beside her mother, she is survived by her three brothers, Michael J. Corio of Cumberland; Peter A. Corio, his wife, Nancy, of Lincoln, and Scott C. Corio, his wife, Christine, of North Smithfield. She leaves her beloved niece and nephews Jessica, Steven, David, and Ryan who adored and treasured their time with her. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Darlene's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 and continuing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to the Dialysis Center of Woonsocket, 2100 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, where she received exceptional care for over 37 years of her life.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.