Darryl G. Hammond, 62, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the beloved husband of Lara (Marinaro) Hammond for 34 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Roland F. and Phyllis R. (Edmondson) Hammond, he had lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, for 33 years before moving to Lincoln 19 years ago to be closer to family and friends.
Darryl, an electrical engineer, was the vice president of field services and technology for Tallgrass of Lakewood, Colo., from February 2022 and brought an extensive background in the energy industry and operations technology. Darryl was vested with the Operating Engineers Local 302 and Alyeska Pipeline prior to starting his own consulting company MIST and Assoc. before joining the Tallgrass team.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three loving sons, Alexander and Austin Hammond, both of Lincoln, and Antonio Hammond and his wife, Brianna, of Norwich, Conn.; one brother, Gary Hammond, of Alaska; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darryl’s memory to Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated. This was a foundation near and dear to his heart for all the housing they provided for our wounded veterans. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.