David A. Brown, 73, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after his courageous battle with ALS at the Hope Hospice Health Center in Providence with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Jeanne C. (Aubin) Brown of Woonsocket. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Miller) Brown.
David worked for Carol Cable in production and quality control and also for Berkeley Transportation for 16 years.
He was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam obtaining one bronze star, a Purple Heart, and a medal of valor. “Sergeant Brown’s personal actions and aggressive leadership prevented the loss of lives and major damage to vital government property.”
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts.
He was a member of the VFW Post 2362, the Vietnam Veterans Association, the Cranston Lodge of Elks Lodge 14, and the Woonsocket Lodge 850. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and played football in high school and was a wrestler in college. He also enjoyed traveling, playing sports with his grandchildren, and attending their sporting events.
Besides his loving wife, Jeanne, he is survived by his two children, Stephen Sgambato IV and his wife, Kim, of Woonsocket, Jessica Fugere and her husband, Eric, of Hopedale, Mass.; two brothers, George and James Brown, both of Johnston; five grandchildren, Johnathan and Elizabeth Fugere, Michaela Beaudoin, and Matthew and Zachary Sgambato. He also was the brother to the late Ellie, Richard, Lyle, William Brown, and Ann Manders.
A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory to the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter at wbri.alsa.org, as well as the Disabled American Veterans Association located at 109 Haverhill Ave in Warwick, RI 02886, would be greatly appreciated.
