David Ayick, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 9, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Holly L. (Campbell) Ayick. They have been married for the past 39 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Victor and June R. (Baumgartel) Ayick of Cumberland. Dave was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
Dave had an immense passion for music, embracing various genres, as well as all things Disney. He had a deep love for his first coffee of the day, and found joy in cooking, grocery shopping, and was undoubtedly a food enthusiast. It was rare to catch a glimpse of him without a can of Coca-Cola in hand. Renowned as "Super Dave" among his friends, family, co-workers, and even the Troop 1 Diamond Hill Scouts, he possessed extraordinary handyman skills, earning the reputation for his remarkable ability to tackle and resolve any problem. While Dave held a deep reverence for the American flag, a symbol that held profound significance in his heart, his utmost delight stemmed from the time he spent with his cherished family and friends.
He was a laborer for Boro Sand and Stone of North Attleboro for the past 30 years.
Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, John D. Ayick of Cumberland; his brother, Mark Ayick, and his wife, Maureen, of Cumberland; his two sisters-in-law, Shelley Marteka and her husband, Joseph, of Chepachet, and Kathleen Moreau of Manville; along with two nieces, one nephew, cousins, extended family and many close friends. He was the brother-in-law of the late David Moreau.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dave's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to: The David Ayick Memorial Foundation, c/o: CMEFCU, 2145 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.