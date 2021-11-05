David D. D’Aguanno, 72, a Woonsocket resident, passed away Thursday Nov. 4, 2021.
He was born in Providence, a son of the late David and Evelyn (Gabriele) D’Aguanno. Mr. D’Aguanno was an English teacher at the Woonsocket Middle School for over 25 years before retiring. He was a self-published author, preformed in local theater and was an accomplished weight lifter. He enjoyed classical music and was considered a very knowledgeable person regarding classical music.
He is survived by his brother Steven R. D’Aguanno and his wife, Brenda, of North Scituate, and his stepbrothers David Marzocchi of Hawaii and Robert Marzocchi of California. He is also survived by three nieces, Andrea Vargas, Laura Brockway, Dianna Sprague, and three grand nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 11 to noon in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated.
