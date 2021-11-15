David (Dave) Michael Irza, age 57, of Wakefield, Mass., passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, following a very courageous four-year battle with peritoneal mesothelioma.
Dave was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 29, 1964. He lived in Cumberland, R.I., until age 12, when he moved to Blackstone, Mass., and graduated from Blackstone-Millville Regional High School. Before settling in Wakefield, he lived several years in Arizona and loved the Southwest.
Dave was the youngest of five siblings of the late Stephen Paul Irza and the late Joan (Reilly) Broadmeadow. He leaves behind his brother Stephen Thomas Irza (Anne Irza-Leggat) of Concord, Mass., his sister Jo-Anne Vadeboncoeur (Vincent) of Blackstone, Mass., and his sister Jill Panu (Thomas) of Blackstone. Dave was also the brother of the late Kenneth Paul Irza. Dave was the uncle of Kayla Panu of Woonsocket, R.I., Nicholas Panu of Amherst, N.Y., Victoria Roberts (Zachary) of Woonsocket, R.I., James Irza-Leggat of Concord, Mass., and Charles Irza-Leggat of Concord, Mass.
Dave was employed as an engineering lab technician at InvenSense TDK in Boston, where he proudly worked on miniature microphones to be used in cell phones. He previously worked for several years at Analog Devices in Massachusetts.
Dave was extremely passionate about the outdoors. He loved trail-bike riding, especially when in Arizona and Moab, Utah. He loved hiking and climbing mountains, especially the Presidential Mountains in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, as well as Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. Other special places for Dave include Acadia National Park, the Middlesex Fells Reservation and Anna Maria Island in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Dave was a passionate Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan, watching as many games as he could. We will miss Dave’s tremendous spirit, kindness and warmth.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., Concord Center. Other arrangements will be private.
Donations in tribute to David Irza may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, with a designation to Mass General Cancer Center (www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center).
Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, Mass. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Dave’s online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.