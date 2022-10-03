David F. Hoey Jr., 83, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
David was the loving husband of Claire M. (Lemoie) Hoey for 58 years. He was born in Central Falls, son of the late David F. Hoey Sr., and Mary (Michalski) Hoey.
David served in the United States Navy.
He was employed as an assistant grocery manager by more than 47 yrs at Stop & Shop, retiring in 2005.
He enjoyed working in his gardens, fishing, basketball. Some of his best memories were spending time with his grandchildren and attending all their sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughters Lisa Young and her husband, John, of Lincoln, Tracy Tellier and her husband, Steven, of Lincoln, and Lori Folan and her fiancé, Walter, of Florida; his brother Michael Hoey, of Franklin, Mass., and his seven grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Elizabeth, Bryan, Amanda, Kathryn and Michael, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert Hoey, and Frances Chace.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for taking good care of David.
Relatives and friend are kindly invited to Dave's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02906.
