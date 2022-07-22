David I. Porter, 71, died peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his Norway camp, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in the county of Presque Isle on Nov. 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Irwin Freeman and Charlott Marley Porter. He was raised in Presque Isle along with his younger sister, Ruth, where he loved to fish, hunt, snowmobile, pick potatoes, and play basketball.

