David I. Porter, 71, died peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his Norway camp, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in the county of Presque Isle on Nov. 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Irwin Freeman and Charlott Marley Porter. He was raised in Presque Isle along with his younger sister, Ruth, where he loved to fish, hunt, snowmobile, pick potatoes, and play basketball.
He graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1969 and continued his education at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, graduating with a degree in economics. After completing his MBA at Babson College in 1975, Dave’s career in accounting started at Coopers and Lybrand, continued at Ernst and Whinney and Fleet Bank in Providence, and ended at State Street Bank in Boston. His calm nature, professional attitude, and the respect for everyone he interacted with were a model for all. He retired from the financial world in 2009.
It was at Bates where he met the love of his life, Linda Warrington. They married in June 1974, and he was the beloved son-in-law of the late Norman and Barbara Warrington. He and Linda started their life together in Needham, Mass., where their daughter, Kristen, was born. They then moved to North Smithfield, R.I. in 1983, Dave underwent a kidney transplant, donated by his mother and lasted 38 years, failing at the end of last year. Their son, Jeffrey, was born in 1984, and in 2010, the family expanded when Jeffrey married Stephanie Olynyk, adding another cherished member to the family.
Upon his retirement, Dave and Linda relocated to Norway, Maine. They would later come to love unconditionally Anderson and Nora, their two grandchildren. Dave and Linda recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on June 1. Simply said, Dave was truly the most incredible and beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
During his life, you could find him at many of his kids’ various sporting events and activities, as well as spending hours on the golf course with dear friends and in the Maine woods with the family dogs. Upon his retirement, he spent more time at the camp on Lake Pennesseewassee, where he enjoyed time with his family, friends, and his two dogs, Bandit and Tobey. His legacy of being a master boat driver will never be matched. Because of his dedication and love, this camp will be enjoyed and cherished for generations of family and friends to come.
It would not surprise anyone that Dave also gave his time and commitment to local organizations. He served as the treasurer of the Slatersville Cemetery, a member of the finance committee of the Slatersville Congregational Church, a member of the Board of Directors for the Sportsman Alliance of Maine in Augusta, and the treasurer of the Norway Memorial Library. In addition to loving golf and hunting, he was an active member of Norway Trackers snowmobile club. He enjoyed the many friendships he made within these organizations.
There will be two services held to celebrate Dave’s life. The first being on Monday, July 25 at the Second Congregational Church UCC at 205 Main St., Norway, Maine, with calling hours at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch following the service. Please know that masks will be required for this service. In honor of Dave, camouflaged masks will be available. The second will be on Friday, July 29, at Slatersville Congregational Church, UCC at 25 Greene St., North Smithfield, R.I., with calling hours at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. As in Norway, lunch will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either church in honor and in memory of Dave: Second Congregational Church of Norway, UCC, PO Box 164, Norway, ME 04268; Slatersville Congregational Church, UCC. PO Box 808, Slatersville, RI 02876.
