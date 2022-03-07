David L. Byerlee, 79, Rosewood Drive, Greenville, passed away on March 3 in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., and growing up in Hampton, N.J., he was the son of the late Reginald T. and Ruth E. (Hughes) Byerlee. He was a resident of Greenville for 44 years, previously living in Pawtucket.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a boiler technician aboard the USS Blandy.
David was a firefighter for the city of Pawtucket for 31 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He retired in 2004. He also had his own house painting business.
David was a hard worker, taking pride in every job he completed. He was completely dedicated to his work as a firefighter and ran a tight ship at Station 5. When not working he enjoyed biking, jogging, dancing, and just being outside working in the yard on a nice day. Above all, he was a people person who loved spending time with family and friends, telling stories and helping others out in any way he could.
He leaves his children, Cheryl Kasiulaitis and her husband, Jack, of Hope, Craig Byerlee and his wife, Kelly, of Cumberland and Bryan Byerlee and his wife, Debra, of Coventry. He was the loving grandfather of Katherine, Meaghan, Mackenzie, Abigail and Brayden David. He also leaves a sister, Diane Green, and her husband, Dana, of Cherry Hill, N.J.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 11 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Pawtucket Firefighters Relief Fund, c/o IAFF Local 1261, 155 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
