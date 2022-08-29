David L. Sennick, 54, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly on Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Lee Ann (Tetreault) Sennick; they were married for the past 33 years. Born in Stamford, Conn., he was the son of Erika (Hoff) Sennick of Kingfield, Maine and the late David H. Sennick.
Besides his dearest wife Lee Ann, he is survived by his loving children: Tara (Sennick) Ritter and her husband, Justin, of Nashua, N.H., and Jacob M. Sennick of Woonsocket. He is also survived by his dear brother, Marc Sennick, and his wife, Jennifer, of Kingfield, Maine, and their four sons Cameron, Tyler, Colby, and Trevor; his aunt Ellen and Uncle Randy Shirshac and uncles Paul and Robert Sennick and many cousins. He was the much loved son-in-law of Martha (Agin) Tetreault and Leo N. Tetreault of Woonsocket, and leaves behind his goldendoodle Sir William Wallace Sennick and granddoggie Lady Darcy Buchanan.
David was a dedicated employee of Harvey Building Products, now Lansing Building Products for nearly 30 years. During that time he made many lasting friendships.
A quintessential New Englander, Dave was a lifelong, die hard New England Patriots fan who loved America and 94HJY. He enjoyed watching "M.A.S.H" and his other favorite TV shows and movies, over and over again. He loved his Dunkin' Donuts, a nice cold beer, chowder and clam cakes, and his wife’s meatloaf. For years, he could easily be recognized by his beloved big red Dodge Ram truck. His easy going spirit and contagious laugh made him a friend to many, beloved by all, and he will be sorely missed.
His visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m at the funeral home . Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for another Patriots Super Bowl win.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.