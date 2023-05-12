David Michael Reilly, 77, passed away from cancer on April 21, 2023.
David was the son of Mary Teresa (Crisafulli) and Joseph Michael Reilly, born in Woonsocket, Rhode, R.I., on Dec. 28, 1945.
David was a glass artist, musician, and writer whose whimsical and imaginative creations were inspired through his experiences, skills, and sharp senses. Imagery was woven throughout his body of works, whether it be the glass wearables and designs he created, the songs he wrote and performed, or the poetry and books he sought to have published.
He served in the navy during Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. In his own words, "since my time of separation as a Vietnam Vet, my prior activities and growing realizations regarding learning began an evolutionary trek. I began my healing through glass art and expressive writing and music soon followed." He became interested in glass work at the age of six while watching a couple of artists blow glass. Eighteen years later, upon his return from Vietnam, he apprenticed as a scientific glassblower with an international electronics corporation, Amperex Electronics, an R & D subsidiary of Philips Corporation. He eventually headed R & D glass for the development group, providing independent work for NASA that involved vacuum tube technology and the use of fiber optics. He resigned from his position with the company in 1986 for a more immersed involvement in the world of glass art, where he began his Imagery Glass wearable art business in Florida and maintained it there until 2006. Upon moving to Black Mountain, N.C., in 2006, he continued with his Imagery Glass business and performed his music along with his life partner of 18 years, Judith Elaine Huber. He shared his love of nature, embedded in the lyrics and music he and Judy performed together and landscape artistry of gardens created at their Black Mountain home.
David is survived by his life partner Judy Huber (sons Joshua and Brian Talbott); son, Sean Reilly (Tracey Friss), grandchildren MacKenzie, Liam, and Kelly Reilly; sister Sheila West (George); niece Holly Emidy (Michael Bilodeau); nephew Kevin Emidy (son Tivon); and extended family. He also leaves behind a large community of friends in Rhode Island, Florida, and North Carolina.
A celebration of David’s life in Rhode Island will be announced at a later date.
