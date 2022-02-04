David R. Ledoux, 82, of North Smithfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Walter and Marguerite (Benoit) Ledoux.
David worked as an electrician, as well as a real estate agent. He was a kind, gentle man who loved, and loved to spoil, his nieces and nephews. He cared about people and will be remembered for being a good person, uncle and brother.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Christine Dupont and her husband Brian, of Albion, Marie Brown and her husband Raymond, and Jimmy Ryan and his wife Cheryl, of Woonsocket; and his sister, Madeleine Chaplin of Norway, Maine; as well as many grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Ryan.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, starting with a visitation at 8:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoine Residence, Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
