David R. Narodowy, 88, of North Smithfield, died Jan. 11, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Rachel (Branchaud) Narodowy, whom he married June 15, 1957, in Holy Family Church, Woonsocket. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Russell and Nora (Oseicki) Narodowy.
David was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Northeast School of Broadcasting. David worked for the former WWON and the Palmers, (now WOON) as the "Voice of Woonsocket" for 30 years, where he founded the "Coffee AN'" show and the "Sounds of Sinatra", a weekly hour dedicated to his favorite crooner.
He met his wife, Rachel, at Kappa Beta Gamma on Main Street, Woonsocket, and would later go on to own the Village Haven Restaurant with her in 1977. David was a man of strong faith, and was a communicant and CCD educator at St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville. He was an original co-founder and voice of the Autumnfest and he served as past president of the Woonsocket Rotary Club. After his radio days, he worked at RIARC as the Public Relations Director for five years then became the co-founder (with Pauline Allard) of the Rhode Island chapter of MADD and spent 13 years as the Executive Director.
He enjoyed many years of golf and softball, traveling to Aruba with Rachel, crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially the New York Yankees. David's incredible ability to speak reached far beyond his career in broadcasting – he always knew just the right thing to say. Whether he was attending a wake, hosting a MADD Candlelight Vigil, describing a fire for radio listeners or just giving a Thanksgiving blessing for his family, his words were remembered and his honest, heartfelt emotion was felt by every audience. He was generous and kind to everyone he served, especially his family. He inserted humor and joy whenever he could, even just leaving a simple note for Rachel. He especially loved a corny pun, despite the eye-rolls, even if he was the only one laughing.
Besides his wife, Rachel, he leaves their children, Wayne Narodowy, and his wife, Gail, Neil Narodowy, and his wife, Donna, Glenn Narodowy, and his partner, Kristin DeCataldo, Gary Narodowy, and his wife, Louise, Dean Narodowy, and his wife, Sue, Donna Mowry and her husband, Jeff, and Audrey Crozier, and her husband, Jasen, all of North Smithfield; two sisters, Rita Sperrazza of North Smithfield, and Nancy LaBarre of Smithfield; 13 grandchildren, Megan, Alexander (Brianna), Nicholas, Laura, Connor, BriAnna, Abbey, Ellyn, Dylan, Riley, Alyssa, Sadie and Jack. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Von Sprecken.
His funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2231974371 . Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Evan's Crew Pan-Mass Challenge: http://profile.pmc.org/TE0051 or send check payable to Pan-Mass Challenge, 23 Leonard Drive, Harrisville, RI 02830, and put Evan’s Crew in the memo or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
