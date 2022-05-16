David Ronnie Snell, 78, of Smithfield, died on May 4, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was the devoted husband of Carolyn Elaine (Houle) Snell for 59 years. Born in Lynchburg, Va., and moving to Rhode Island when he was nine, he was the son of the late Otis P. Snell Jr. and Juanita (Johnson) Snell, also the stepson of the late Beatrice Snell. He was a loving brother and brother-in-law to Kenneth and Anne Irons, June and Norman Ruscetti, and of the late Ralph Irons.
Dave was always a hard worker, starting his career at CJ Fox when he was 19 years old, working there until retiring as a supervisor. He was a member of the Portuguese American Club in Smithfield and was an avid Red Sox, Giants, and Patriots fan. He loved spending time with his family, doing crossword puzzles, yelling at sports radio and news stations, being outside working in his yard, and spending time with his longtime friends, George and Loraine Shepard.
Besides his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Snell) Arias, Lisa (Snell) Parrillo and her husband, John Parrillo, to whom Dave was like a father. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alexandria Trinque and her husband, Tim, John Parrillo Jr., David Otis Parrillo (Dave's Namesake), and Jenna Parrillo in addition to four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Trinque, Angel, Dadriana, and Ava. He was so loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
His funeral services and burial will be strictly private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in his name.
For online condolences, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.