Dawn Michaud McCormick, “Mimi”, 82, of St. Petersburg Florida, formerly of Pawtucket, R.I., died on May 25, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Caribou, Maine, where she met her loving husband of 62 years Edward R. McCormick Jr. while they were both working at Loring Air Force base. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Nadeau) Michaud and stepdaughter to Alphena Michaud.

