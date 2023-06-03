Dawn Michaud McCormick, “Mimi”, 82, of St. Petersburg Florida, formerly of Pawtucket, R.I., died on May 25, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Caribou, Maine, where she met her loving husband of 62 years Edward R. McCormick Jr. while they were both working at Loring Air Force base. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Nadeau) Michaud and stepdaughter to Alphena Michaud.
Dawn worked for the city of Pawtucket as the registrar for the Board of Canvassers for over 30 years before continuing her career as the deputy registrar for the Board of Canvassers in the city of Providence. Dawn was an avid member and former president of the Rhode Island State Emblem Club. Ultimately she retired and moved to Florida with her husband to pursue their love of golf, the beach and warmer weather.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward R. McCormick Jr., and her precious dog, Jacqui. She is also the loving mother to Edward R. McCormick III and his wife, Christine, and Patrick D. McCormick and his wife, Amy, and former daughter-in-law, Kimberly McCormick, all of Cumberland, R.I. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Alexandria, Kassidy, Kenzie, Ryan and Casey McCormick, Emily and Quinn McSweeny and Elizabeth Laliberte. She was the great-grandmother of Logan Pistorio, Zachary White and the late Tyler and Lucas White. She was the sister of David Michaud and his wife, Sharon, and their five children, of Gorham, Maine, and Philip Michaud and his wife, Kathy, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Dawn “Mimi” was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time spent with her family. Mimi loved to sight-see and travel the world, experience new cuisine, try new wines and meet new friends. Mimi had many passions including crocheting, reading, jewelry making, and of course waiting for UPS to deliver her QVC packages. Every summer Mimi eagerly awaited returning to Block Island to spend the days reading a book with a glass of Pinot Grigio with ice on the side while listening to Elvis.
