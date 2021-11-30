Deborah A. (Desnoyers) Buffi, 68, of Pleasant Street, Lincoln, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of Michael E. Buffi. Mr. & Mrs. Buffi would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this upcoming July.
Born in Fort Campbell, Ky., a daughter of the late Armand J. Desnoyers and Elaine H. (Decelles) Kelahan-Karda, she had lived in Lincoln for most of her life.
Mrs. Buffi worked as an assistant teacher at MacColl YMCA, Lincoln, for 13 years before retiring. She had previously worked as a certified nursing Aasistant at the Holiday Retirement Home, and as a lunch lady at Coelho Middle School, Attleboro, Mass.
Deborah was very crafty and artistic, and loved to paint and sketch, and take art classes at the Lincoln Senior Center. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, especially her tomatoes, and spending time with friends at the Ginny B Campground in Foster, where she and Michael went camping for 40 years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jessica Brady of Lincoln, and Alicia Buffi of Portland, Ore.; one son, Steven Brady of Woonsocket; two sisters, Cheryl Bushee of Cumberland, and Karen Murphy of Lincoln; one brother, John Kelahan of East Providence; and several nieces and nephews, and half-brothers and half-sisters.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 7 p.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
