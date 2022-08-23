Deborah "Debbie" Moore, age 64, of North Providence and Matunuck, R.I., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at South County Hospital surrounded by her cherished family.
She was the loving wife of her Mount Pleasant High School sweetheart, Thomas F. Moore.
Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the beloved daughter of the late Robert A. Brewster and the late Lorna B ( Fazioli ) Meunier.
Debbie worked as a phlebotomist for Eastside Laboratories for over 20 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Debbie loved spending time with family and friends during the summer at her and Tom's Matunuck home. Some of Debbie's favorite things besides family were playing the air drums, sitting on the beach, watching "Judge Judy," solving word puzzles, keeping up on Facebook, and dancing at The Ocean Mist.
Besides her husband, Debbie leaves her beloved children, Sarah J. Iannucci, Kathleen P. Ugarte and Richard E. Moore. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Gian, Adrianna, Leonardo, Sebastian, Maximo, and anxiously awaiting baby William. She also leaves her beloved pets Rocky and Emma. Debbie will be missed greatly by her loving sister Diane L. Brennan and her husband, Jay, her brother, Robert A Brewster (MaryAnn), and her twin sister Donna E. Smith (David). As well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 23, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial followed in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours were held the morning of the Mass at the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly directs donations to the RI ASPCA as Debbie was an avid animal lover.
