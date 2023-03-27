Deborah L. Daniels, 70, of Smithfield, passed away on March 24, 2023, after a courageous 28-year-long battle with cancer.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the youngest of 10 children of the late James and Anna (Hilton) Daniels.
Debbie is preceded in death by siblings Patricia (Daniels) Fisher, Pauline Daniels, Judith Daniels, James Daniels, and Jerome Daniels. She is survived by sisters Joan Mooney, and her husband John, of Florida; Maureen Lane, and her husband Raymond, of Cumberland; Gail McClarnon, of Pawtucket; Roberta McCormick, of California; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graduate of Pawtucket West High School, Deborah earned an associate’s degree from Rhode Island Junior College. She was an active member of the Shielders Club, as well as St. Michael’s Church in Smithfield. She was a friend of St. Thomas Knights of Columbus.
Debbie’s work included jobs at Roger Williams Food, Speidel, Fitz Rainwear, and New England Pest Control, but she was most happy helping friends and family when in need. She was an avid traveler and always ready to plan a party to celebrate her friends and loved ones. To know Debbie was to have a friend for life.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904, are appreciated.
