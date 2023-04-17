Deborah L. (Alexander) Sullivan, 71, of Eastward Drive, Lincoln, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence, surrounded by her family.
She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Kevin K. Sullivan.
Born in San Francisco, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Elvis L. Alexander and Diane (Palmer) Sturm.
Deborah was always involved in the activities of her children, serving as an assistant den mother as well as Girl Scouts Leader, and on the Saylesville Elementary PTO. She also worked as a bus monitor for the town of Lincoln.
Above all else, Deborah was a Christian of deep faith, and dedicated mom; she loved Jesus, and taught her children to love him too. She loved her children and grandchildren ferociously, and opened her home to the friends of her children, always taking care to provide a safe landing space for them. She never missed a single game, meet, play, concert, or any other event that her kids were participating in.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Meghan Sullivan and Hannah Sullivan, both of Lincoln; three sons Timothy Sullivan, and his wife, Kelley, and Jacob Sullivan, and his wife, Lindsay, all of Burrillville, and Jeremy Sullivan, and his wife, Andrea, of Cumberland; two sisters, Julie Ortega of Pukalani of Hawaii, and Betsy Alexander of Providence; two brothers, William Alexander of Kingman, Ariz., and Jack Alexander of Sacramento, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Animal Rescue Rhode Island would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
