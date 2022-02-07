Deborah Lynn Nixon, 71, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Nixon. Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late George & Jacqueline (Flinton) Croutear.
She was a devoted mother to Richard M. Nixon of Woonsocket and Vikki L. DeLuca on Lincoln. She also leaves three brothers, Brian, Dwain and Dwight Croutear, and two sisters, Patricia Adams and Kathleen Pahigian. She was the loving grandmother to Zachary and Derek Lemay, Courtney DeLuca, Crystal Nixon, Summer Aubin, and Makenzie Glassey; and loving great-grandmother to Evan Guadaani and Lilian Lemay. She was predeceased by a brother, Mark Croutear, and a sister, Phyllis Lavimodiere.
Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on family get togethers and family outings. She enjoyed sewing and making beautiful items. Her favorite relaxation time was swinging on her swing.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Deborah’s Life Celebration and visitation hours on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7:45 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:45 p.m., at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, R.I. Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI, 02906-5215.
Visit www.Kubaskafuneralhome.com .
