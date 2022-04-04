Debra A. Thornlow, age 64, passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 26, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, daughter, Keri Thornlow, and two grandchildren of which she was very proud of, Kaleb Thornlow and Thalia Thornlow.
Debra worked at various jobs including Burger Chef, A.T. Cross, Boston Scientific and Impra before she became a full-time housewife.
Some of Debra’s favorite things were camping (van runs with the Hasbronion High Rollers), loved going out to dinner and listening to live music. She enjoyed cooking and was very good at it.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa C. Lacroix and Clifford Brelsford. She was the oldest of eight children: the late Robert Brelsford, of Warwick, R.I., Darlene Brochu and her husband, Mark, of Lincoln, R.I., Daniel Brelsford and his wife, Sara, of Cumberland, R.I., Susan Corticelli and her husband, John, of Woonsocket, R.I., Clifford Brelsford of Vista, Calif., Maria Brelsford and her husband, Jason Levine, of Mapleville, R.I., Beth Kelley and her husband, John, of Cumberland, R.I. She is also survived by her uncle, Joseph R. Lemieux of Las Vegas, Nev.; 14 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be conducted in the beginning of May – date to be determined.
