Debra “Debbi” (Pewsey) McElroy, of Woonsocket, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 6. She was the devoted wife of James E. McElroy IV, to whom she had been married for 43 years.
Debbi was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Frank "Gus" Dyer and Ruth (Walters) Bennett Dyer. Debbi was primarily a homemaker later in her life but throughout the years worked at Lincoln Greyhound Park, as the office manager at Dorman's Auto Sales in Pawtucket and as a supervisor for E. A. Adams, also in Pawtucket. She also worked part time for her husband's business, D & J Auto, as an administrative assistant and all around computer guru.
In addition to her husband Jim, Debbi is survived by her children, James E McElroy V and his wife Michelle McElroy of Pawtucket, and her beloved daughter Patricia McElroy, also of Pawtucket. Debbi’s children meant absolutely everything to her and she took great joy in being a part of their lives as they found their path in this world. She was always there to offer advice and would never judge, just listen, but was happy to give a swift kick in the pants if need be.
Debbi was also the incredibly proud grandmother to Zachary McElroy and Joshua Anderson, both of Pawtucket, Kaitlyn Lois McElroy of Virginia and Alisha H. McElroy of Pawtucket. Debbi loved nothing more than to spoil her grandbabies rotten and couldn’t wait to see them at any given opportunity. You never saw her smile more than when she was talking about her loves. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Lea Pewsey and her brother, Steven Pewsey, both of with whom she shared a very special relationship. Debbi also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all thought of her as a second mom.
Debbi is predeceased by her daughter, the late Stephanie Pewsey, as well as her siblings, the late John Viera, Barbara Brown, Ralph Pewsey and Donna Pewsey.
Debbi was a woman whose family meant everything to her. Debbi was an avid camper and spent many summers at Bowdish Lake creating memories that her family still talks about to this day. Debbi also loved the ocean and loved to spend time by the sea in Brant Rock. There was nothing better to her than being around family and friends with a fabulous meal with music playing in the background. While she loved to tear up the town in her younger years, singing Patsy Cline at karaoke and playing Yahtzee with friends, truly for Debbi there was no place like home.
Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. All these words help to qualify who Debbi was to the world. Her loss is devastating because her reach was felt by so many. Those who knew Debbi, knew someone who loved to laugh, loved to sing, and loved life. She was vivacious and so much fun to be around, and to know that she was coming over meant that you were going to have a great night. To be able to capture someone's life in a few short words is impossible, especially when that someone had such a big personality. Those of us left behind are going to feel a profound loss in our hearts and not a day will pass that she will not be incredibly missed.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 12, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Costigan O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at The Riverside Cemetery, Pawtucket. Following the services, friends and loved ones are invited to attend a celebration of her life at Ciros Tavern, 42 Cherry St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, a donation, in Debbi's name, may be made to The American Lung Association.
