Delores J. Lachapelle passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at home surrounded by her four daughters. She was 94 years old.
She was the wife of the late Leo W. Lachapelle of Berkeley, R.I., and the mother of the late Timothy Lachapelle, the late Mark Lachapelle, JoAnn Warren, Beverly Vallee, Karen Conlon and Sandra McCluskey. She was the grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11.
Delores was born in Fort Monroe, Va. She was the daughter of Staff Sergeant John H. Peters stationed at Langley Air Force Base and Clara B. Ferguson of Messick, Va.; she had one brother, the late Johnny Peters. She met her love, Leo (Staff Sergeant and WWII Veteran) while working in the commissary at Barksdale Air Force Base, Shreveport, La.
Delores and Leo were wed on Feb. 4, 1948, and upon Leo’s discharge from the Air Force moved to Ashton, R.I. Delores, the southern bell, was warmly received by Leo’s parents and siblings. Leo’s mother Laura (Richotte) Lachapelle mentored her and helped her adjust to northern life here in Rhode Island.
Delores’ priority was always her family. Together, Leo and Delores raised their six children in a small cape on Tucker Road in Smithfield, R.I. Three Tucker Road became the place for Monday evening spaghetti suppers and any other night popcorn and Kool-Aid for childhood friends. The door was always open and welcoming.
While raising her children, Delores mastered skills in sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She was the go-to person for mending broken zippers, tears, and hemming. On any given day, she would be found surrounded by baskets full of children’s mittens, hats, and scarves for those in need. Delores also supported her family by working part-time jobs in retail stores and continued to serve the country through her work as a quality control inspector at Mine Safety Appliance, until her retirement.
Leo and Delores were devoted Catholics and upon retirement, attended daily mass wherever they were available throughout Rhode Island. They were active members of St. Philip's Parish in Greenville through their work in the Food Pantry and visiting the residents of local nursing homes.
Still very energetic, Leo and Delores ran a Del’s Lemonade franchise, and office beverage enterprise; ultimately moving into the Greenville Manor where they energized the residents with board/card games, potluck dinners and outdoor activities such as croquet and horseshoes. Their love of travel brought them to many Civil War memorials and lighthouses throughout the country.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m., from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow in R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation is Friday morning, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity. We support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net.
