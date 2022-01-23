Denis G.J. Guay, 78, of Dillsburg, Pa., died Jan. 22, 2022, in Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp, Pa.
He was the husband of the late Jeanne C. (Boucher) Guay, whom he married Nov. 22, 1962. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Dr. Aurelien Guay and the late Aurise (Harpin) Guay.
Mr. Guay was a 1962 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He worked as a truck and school bus driver for many years, ending his career working for R.I. Resource Recovery. In 1983, he, and his wife Jeanne, opened the former Galaxy Travel, until their retirement in 2003. Denis loved to camp, and in his retirement, enjoyed camp hosting, where he made many new friends.
He leaves his children, Kevin Guay and his wife, Christine, of Florida, Kimberly Jasinski and her husband, Jeffrey, of Ft. Meade, Md., and Kristen Goulet, and her husband, Keith, with whom he lived; three brothers, Bert Guay of Ohio, Rene Guay of Tennessee, and Charlie Guay of R.I.; his sister, Jean Jalbert, of Florida; nine grandchildren, Jenna, and her husband, Michael, Kyana, and her husband, Brent, Sarah, Kaelyn, and her husband, Kyle, Kobe, Joshua, Maxwell, Karoline, and Kameron; four great-grandchildren, Kassidae, Sutter, Lucia and Peyton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Guay, and two sisters, Ann Devuyst and Pauline Fadgen.
Please visit www.holtfuneralhome.com for full service details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
