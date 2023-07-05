Denis L. Renaud, 72, of Woonsocket, died July 3, 2023, in his home. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Carriere) Renaud, whom he married Oct. 24, 1984.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert R. and Geraldine C. (Desjarlais) Renaud.
Denis was a 1969 graduate of Woonsocket High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, as Petty Officer 3rd Class, he worked various jobs in the area before he began his career with the city of Woonsocket. After 25 years of dedicated service, Denis retired in 2013 as foreman of the Highway Department, where he was affectionately known as "Gabby."
He loved to bargain shop and share his finds with his family. Denis enjoyed trips to Twin River, as well as bus trips to Foxwoods with his siblings.
He leaves two sisters, Janet Leclair of Douglas, Mass., and Pauline Campopiano of Woonsocket; his sister-in-law, Sandra Renaud, of Woonsocket; his stepson, Eric Gonsalves, of Woonsocket; his stepdaughter, Jessica Iselin, of Pascoag; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry Renaud, and stepchildren, Miguel Gonsalves, Juanita St. George and Lisa Smith.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
