Denis Robidoux, 95, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, with his loving daughter, Monique, by his side.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline T. (Lamoureux) Robidoux. Born in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Denis and Adrienne (Vadenais) Robidoux, he had lived in Manville for 18 years before moving to Cumberland 16 years ago.
Mr. Robidoux was a cement finisher for Concrete Finishing in Uxbridge, Mass., for 35 years before retiring.
He was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Monique M. Johnson, and her husband, Emerson, of Cumberland; his loving “second” daughter, Michelle Ward, and her husband, David, of Pascoag; his sister, Madeleine Trant, and her husband, Robert, of Woonsocket; his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin Swiszcz and his wife, Kimberly, of Boston, and Rebecca Swiszcz of Concord, Mass.; his loving stepgranddaughter, Paula MacMillin, and her husband, Craig, and his beloved stepgreat grandson, Mathieu MacMillin, all of Cumberland; his niece, Madeleine Gagnon, and her husband, John; and his nephew, Jean Lamoureux, all of Seabrook, N.H. He was the brother of the late Ovila Robidoux, Henri Robidoux and Gerard Robidoux.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family at the church, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Robidoux’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements are entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
