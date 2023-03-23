Denise A. (Depot) Poisson, 70, beloved wife of Roland Poisson, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Born in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Rose (Beauvais) Depot.
After graduating from high school, Denise went on to attend hairdressing school. She was the owner of Stacy’s Hair Salon for several years. Denise was a sales representative for Avon cosmetics for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling with Roland and together they visited several zoos. In her spare time, Denise could often be found working on puzzles or tending to her many beautiful gardens.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Roland Poisson, of Princeton, Mass.; her daughter, Jamie Chito, and her husband, Greg of Cumberland, R.I.; two granddaughters, Alyssa Chito and Brittany Chito Hirsh; her sisters, Louise Depot, Aline Lamarre, Carol Flaxington, Marianne Valentin and Adrienne Lefebvre; a brother, Gilles Depot; and her stepchildren, Lori Poisson of Spencer, Mass., Brian Poisson of Londonderry, N.H., Barry Poisson and his wife, Olga, of Leominster, Mass., Matt Poisson and his wife, Erin, of Gardner, Mass., Jill Borey and her husband, Nick, of Clinton, Mass., and Jody Poisson of Lincoln, Neb. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jason Gignac; two sisters, Francine Depot and Lucy Desilets; and two brothers, Daniel Depot and Rejean Depot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, R.I. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
