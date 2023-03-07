Denise C. (Piedoux) Maranda, 69, of Union Street, Woonsocket, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
She was the beloved wife of Kurt P. Maranda. Mr. & Mrs. Maranda had been married for 39 years.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Marcel and Loretta (Brin) Piedoux, she was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.
Mrs. Maranda worked as a warehouse worker and machine operator for Sevico, Mark Steven - CVS, Ross-Simons and Holsen Burns; was the owner of the former Kandy Kounter Variety Store on Park Avenue, Woonsocket, and co-owner with her husband of Maranda's Lickety Split Ice Cream, Blackstone.
Denise enjoyed camping, especially the White Mountains of New Hampshire at Jigger Johnson's Campground, and volunteered for many years at Holiday Acres Campground, North Scituate. She loved animals, and was always taking in rescues from family and friends. She was an avid bingo player and played high-low-jack at Uncle Ronnie's Red Tavern for many years; and was a power seller on eBay.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Diane Piedoux of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tina Piedoux of Massachusetts; two brothers, Marcel Piedoux of Woonsocket and Bobby Piedoux of Florida; several step siblings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves her beloved aunt Sylvia Carey of Wakefield, and her loving dog, Maggie. She was the sister of the late Henri Piedoux and Nancy Piedoux.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated, or please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover funeral expenses.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
