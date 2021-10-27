Denise Corrente (Nardi), 70, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Philip Hulitar Center surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness with lung cancer and post-operative complications after a repaired hip fracture. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Corrente for 44 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dante and Margaret (Piro) Nardi.
Denise loved all things family: dinners, holidays, and celebrating all family accomplishments. She loved cruising, shopping, Foxwoods, her many friends, and fine dining. Denise worked for 12 years for the Lincoln School Department and formed many relationships at Fairlawn Early Learning Center, especially with her little pre-school friends.
Denise was a faithful communicant of St. Jude Church.
She married her best friend, Ken, in 1977, and even though they had an argument every day of their lives, it worked for them. She had three shining stars blessed upon her; first was her daughter Holly Corrente and her children Athena and Noah; next was her daughter Meghan Nightingale, married to Christopher, who blessed her with Madison, Mia, and Molly Nightingale; and finally, her prince, Christopher Corrente, was born. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard Nardi and David Nardi.
She died as she lived, on her terms. Although she may not have finished her book of life, many chapters have been, and this is one of them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, her family kindly requests memorial donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence, www.marianiandson.com .
