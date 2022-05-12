Denise Chamberlin lived her life in her corner of the world, doing what she could for anyone in need. For that, Denise left the world a little better during her 68 years with us. She left a good example for everyone to follow.
Denise F. Chamberlin, 68, of Woonsocket died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at The Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of Steven C. Chamberlin. They were married on June 23, 1973.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Priscille L. (Menoche) Paulhus of Manville, and the late Marcel A. Paulhus. She was a lifelong resident of the city. Denise was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1972. She received her degree from Community College of Rhode Island.
Denise was employed by Amalgamated Life Insurance Company for many years before retiring.
Denise was a member of the St. Agatha and St. Joseph senior citizens clubs. Denise had a special place in her heart for the furry companion, her cat, Zoe. She liked to keep abreast of the peaks and valleys of the storylines of her favorite soap operas.
Denise was a very caring and helpful person who did many good deeds for others. Never one to call attention to herself, Denise was satisfied to just to be of service to others.
In addition to her husband of over 48 years, Steve, and her mother, Priscille, Denise is survived by her extended family including several cousins and their families.
Her funeral will be Monday, May 16, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Sunday, May 15, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI. 02886 or www.cancer.org.
