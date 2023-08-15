Denise G. Dextradeur, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of Eugene D. Dextradeur. They have been married for the past 54 years.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Alcide and Evelina (LeBlanc) Lamoureux. She has resided in The Villages, Fla., for the past 10 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
She was an avid golfer, card player and also enjoyed playing Mahjong. She and her husband were also avid country partner dancers.
She was a bookkeeper for the Seven Hills Foundation, Woonsocket, for many years until her retirement in 2012.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Hicks, and her husband, Wil, of Cumberland; her son, Mark Dextradeur, and his wife, Melanie, of South Kingstown; her brother Normand Lamoureux of Cumberland; two grandchildren, Libby and Lola Dextradeur; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Raymond and Roger Lamoureux.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Denise's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715; www.glioblastomafoundation.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.