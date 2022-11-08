Dennis A. Duplessis, 57, formerly of Woonsocket, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lake Station, Ind.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of Mary I. (Connolly) Gardner. Dennis was a graduate of Woonsocket High School class of 1983. He lived for a time in Holliston, Mass. Dennis resided in Indiana for a number of years.
In his earlier years Dennis worked in the construction industry. For many years he was employed as a profession truck driver.
Even though he made his home in America’s heartland Dennis stayed true to his New England roots as a die-hard Patriots fan. He never did become a Hoosier. He liked to go camping and play softball in his free time.
Dennis will be remembered for his wonderful personality. He was an outgoing and friendly fellow who easily made people laugh. Dennis was a great storyteller; he could tell a tale or spinning a yarn such as to keep one rapt with attention and awaiting the conclusion.
Dennis was a beloved son and brother who loved his family with all his heart.
In addition to his mother, Mary Gardner, of Woonsocket, Dennis is survived by a daughter, Sadaija Duplessis, and a granddaughter. He was the stepson of the late Howard N. Gardner Jr. He was the brother of Richard, Dean and David Duplessis and stepbrother of Howard Gardner III, John Gardner and the late Gary and Dennis Gardner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Dennis at visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. at the beginning of visiting hours. Burial will be private.
