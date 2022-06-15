Dennis C. Horning, 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, at his home in Oakland, R.I.
Besides his wife, Antonia (Toni) Horning, he leaves his children, Susan Lavallee (Russell), Edward Maroney (Karen), Richard Maroney (Shannon), Lisa Campaniello, Antonia (Toni) Charpentier, Sharon Sawyer (Peter), Denise Cuthbertson, Cindy Parrillo and Kimberly Clift.
He was predeceased by a son, Kevin Horning.
He leaves a sister, Dolores Oversmith, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dennis was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Brough-DE148 in the Korean War.
He was a member of DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association), both National and R.I. Chapters. He never missed a National Convention or a local meeting. He wore his red, white, and blue proudly. Whenever you saw him, he had his DE-148 hat on with all his pins. He also enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and traveling with his wife.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home, Oakland, R.I.
A Committal Service, with Military Honors, will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, R.I. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at noon.
Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.