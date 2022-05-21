Dennis J. Rebelo Sr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at the Hulitar Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence, R.I.
He was the husband of Janice (Healy) Rebelo. They have been married for the past 53 years and dear friends during that time.
Born at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital, Dennis was the son of the late Jose Rebelo and Alice (Lourenco) Rebelo. Though Dennis resided in Cumberland for the majority of his life, he moved south to Wakefield, R.I., for 22 years before returning to the Cumberland neighborhood where he started his family.
Dennis was an avid fisherman as well as co-founder and past president of the Narragansett Surfcasters Fishing Club. His care for Ocean Access, fishing and colleagueship with others who loved the sport, art and science of Surfcasting was his deep love during these Wakefield days.
He was a lover of classic and unique cars, boats and anything motorized. Dennis was an explorer of technology, innovative problem-solver and a “go to” guide to anyone in need.
As a student at Wentworth Institute of Technology, Dennis focused on material science engineering studies earning a bachelor's degree but opted to serve as a police officer in Cumberland, soon after leaving Boston. Dennis returned to his love of materials science and engineering at American Steel & Aluminum Corporation. He spent 23 years there with the peak of his work being as superintendent. Dennis finished his career serving as the Director of Facilities for the Pawtucket School Department before retiring.
His curiosity, compassion, encouragement and supportive style was his signature way of being in this world whether at work or at home. Dennis was an informal forever mentor to so many.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children, Dr. Dennis J. Rebelo Jr. and his wife, Shannon, of Wakefield, and Michael J. Rebelo and his wife, Lucy, of New Hampshire; his two brothers, Joe Rebelo Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Sacramento, Calif.; and Gary Rebelo and his wife, Susan, of Cumberland; four grandchildren, Nichole Rebelo, Alexander Rebelo, Michael J. Rebelo Jr., and Abigail Rebelo along with one niece, five nephews and one great-nephew. He was the brother of the late Dianne Rebelo.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dennis' Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing Monday, May 23, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Narrative Research Group, 170 Spring St., Newport, RI 02840, for the Dennis J. Rebelo Sr. Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will support college and career readiness for engineering students.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
