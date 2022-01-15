Dennis R. Cadieux, 65, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on July 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Irene C. (Belanger) Cadieux. He is the brother of Gail P. Cadieux and her husband, Daniel Rajotte, of Bellingham, Mass. He leaves his friends Julian Rodriguez and his wife, Tammy, of Woonsocket.
Dennis was a resident of Blackstone formerly of Bellingham, Mass., he attended Bellingham High School. Dennis was the former owner of Dennis Basic Sealcoating in Blackstone. He enjoyed horse racing and was a devoted football fan. Dennis will be missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com .
