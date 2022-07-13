Dennis Robert Falardeau, 66, of North Smithfield, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton, Mass.
Born on Feb. 21, 1956 in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Robert and Gabrielle (Bourget) Falardeau. He resided in Woonsocket until he moved to North Smithfield 1997.
Dennis was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy. He attended Northeastern University and received his degree from Roger Williams University.
Before he retired, Dennis was employed as a construction project manager. Dennis also enjoyed engaging in local politics.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church on Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Dennis will be laid to rest with his parents in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
