Dennis W. Courtemanche, 73, of Thompson, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
He was born in Newton, Mass. on Feb. 27, 1950; the son of the late Dennis L. and Norma Courtemanche. Dennis was a graduate of Smithfield High School (Class of 1968) and was a standout in track and field, baseball and basketball. He went on to graduate from East Coast Aero Tech and enlisted in the armed forces. He spent 37 years as a member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd TAG (tactical air group), retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant in December 2007.
During his years of service with the Air National Guard, he was involved in two tours of duty as part of Operation Desert Storm; two tours of duty as part of Operation Enduring Freedom; and tours of duty in both Desert Shield and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was the recipient of numerous accolades, meritorious awards, and the Rhode Island Star award, which meant the most to him. He was immensely proud to serve his country for so many years.
In addition, Dennis was a volunteer reserve fire lieutenant in Smithfield, a member of the American Legion in Nasonville, and a former member of the Smithfield Elks Lodge. He was previously the ice rink director for both Norfolk, Mass., and Burrillville, R.I. He was also a member of the Rhode Island Road Runners Group and had run in the Boston Marathon, Ocean State Marathon, Falmouth Marathon and the Mount Washington Auto Road Race.
In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed fishing, stamp collection, restoring Corvettes and spending time with friends either over a cup of coffee or around a campfire. Even after his retirement he made “to do” lists almost every day, as he wanted to keep busy and accomplish as much as he possibly could.
Dennis leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon (LaFay) Courtemanche; daughter Rebecca Baker, and her husband, Jonathan, of Worcester, Mass.; son, Dennis E., his wife, Renee, and their daughter, Ryan (Dennis W.’s “little granddaughter” and “the apple of his eye”) of Greenville; and daughter Mary Ellen “Mel” Courtemanche of Pascoag. He also leaves a sister, Cindy Morse, and her husband, Lyle, of Middletown, and a brother, Steven Courtemanche, and his late wife, Linda, of Wells, Maine, in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be in the R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.