Diana L. (Levesque) Kaminski, 84, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Edward Kaminski. Born in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ulric and Loretta (Deslauriers) Levesque.
Mrs. Kaminski worked as an LPN for many years at the Trusdale Clinic in Fall River and then cared for the nuns at St. Filomena Convent in Portsmouth before retiring. She lived in Tiverton from 1971-2014 when she moved to North Scituate. She graduated high school from the Jesus-Mary Academy in 1956 and was a former member of the Tiverton Democratic Committee. Mrs. Kaminski was active with the music boosters in Tiverton, she enjoyed walking and being with her family and friends.
Mrs. Kaminski was the loving mother of Janine C. DiMarzio (Joe) of North Scituate, R.I., David P. Kaminski (Lynn) of Westwood, Mass., and the late Michael Kaminski. She was the grandmother of Ian Kaminski, Angela and Gianna DiMarzio, Shira and Meyer Kaminski.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Visitation in the funeral home will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.