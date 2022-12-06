Diane A. Hughes, 82, of Holiday Drive, Lincoln, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, after a long and difficult illness. She was the beloved wife of Joseph H. Hughes Jr. for over 59 years.
Born in Providence, Diane was the daughter of the late John and Adelina (DeSiderato) DeStefano.
Mrs. Hughes was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at Women & Infants Hospital for over 39 years, first in labor and delivery and then in the operating room. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts, taking daily afternoon walks at Lincoln Mall with her girlfriends, bowling with the local senior’s club and meeting new people at local restaurants while having dinner with her husband.
She was the devoted mother of two daughters, Kimberly A. Milosh (Chet), of North Attleboro, Mass., and Lynn C. Sheehan (Brian) of Lincoln; and the proud “Dee Dee” to four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Connor, Brooke, and Joseph. She was the loving sister of the late John W. DeStefano Jr. of North Carolina.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886.
