Diane E. Gillis, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Donald P. Gillis. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Francis W. and Jeannette (Belhumeur) Weldon. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life, but previously residing in Central Falls.
She loved to travel, having visited Europe, enjoying Paris in particular. Diane loved supporting her grandchildren in their artistic and sporting endeavors. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved ones.
She was a communicant of the former St. Patrick Church, Cumberland, where she served many years as a Eucharistic minister. She was a devout Roman Catholic and was deeply committed to her faith.
She was employed as a customer service representative for Kendall Healthcare, after spending many years working for Sears and Roebuck & Co., Pawtucket.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her two sons: Christopher P. Gillis and his wife, Laura, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Gregory A. Gillis and his wife, Jennifer, of North Smithfield; her sister Jacqueline Wright of Simsbury, Conn.; her five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Diane was raised by her aunt and uncle the late Raymond and Estelle Marcoux and lived with her cousins as a child, Linda Hebert, Karen Wood, Joan Beal, Robert Marcoux and the late Henry Marcoux. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Dorocz.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Diane's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charitable organization that speaks to your heart.
