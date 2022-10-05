Diane was a hard worker, having the most passion for her position as a direct support professional helping to care for her "Ladies." She was a loving and supportive wife and mother who worked hard and often went without to be sure her family was taken care of. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them.
Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Mark A Garvey Sr.; her parents, Ludger and Claire (Belair) Jutras; her grandson, Daniel John Piparo; and her sister, Jeannette Maynard. She is survived by her daughters, Beth-Anne Pantazi (Nicholas) of Milford, Ohio, and Allison Piparo (Timothy) of Las Vegas, Nev.; her son, Mark A. Garvey Jr. of Cumberland; her granddaughter, Melody Garvey; and her grandsons, Andrew Pantazi and Vincent Piparo, as well as many siblings, nieces and nephews.
Her services will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Saturday morning from 9:30 – 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane’s memory to Transition & Access Program at the University of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 21002, Cincinnati, OH 45221 (https://foundation.uc.edu/ATSFund) or to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 University Center, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (https://nah.org) would be appreciated.
