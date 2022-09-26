Diane (St. George) Lebon, age 70, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Lynch Pavilion Inpatient Hospice Unit in Fort Pierce, Fla., after living with metastatic breast cancer for 12 years.
She was the wife of the late Thomas Lavergne, the late Robert "Buddy" Pope and her current husband, Dennis Lebon. She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., to the late Paul and Simone (Morin) St. George of Bellingham, Mass.
Diane was the sister of Suzanne Baglini (Robert) of North Kingstown, R.I., and mother of Daniel Lavergne (Christy) of Odessa, Texas, and grandmother of Haley Lavergne, also from Texas. She was "Aunt Di" and godmother to her only niece, Karyn Baglini Chylewski (James) of Laconia, N.H.
Her son, Dan, was an outstanding hockey player at Mount St. Charles Academy and Colby College. Diane and her parents drove to and attended every one of his games. As Dan puts it, "My mom was my biggest cheerleader."
Diane was a 1970 graduate of St. Clare High School, 1971 graduate of Katharine Gibbs School and earned her RN degree from CCRI in 1986. She passionately cared for her patients at the Fogarty Hospital and then The Landmark Rehab in North Smithfield, R.I., where she worked for the majority of her nursing career. In 2006, she and Dennis moved to Savannah Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was there that they created the musical duo Heart & Song. They were a hit, performing for audiences in local nightclubs, nursing homes, private parties and at Savannah Club functions.
Besides singing on stage since the age of four, Diane was an avid reader of history and loved theater, having acted and volunteered at Theater Works in Woonsocket for a few years. She also read and wrote beautiful poetry and never missed an opportunity to join a conversation around current events.
Diane's ashes will be buried with her parents at St. Jean-Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Diane, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997, or online at www.treasurehealth.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.