Diane (St. George) Lebon, age 70, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Lynch Pavilion Inpatient Hospice Unit in Fort Pierce, Fla., after living with metastatic breast cancer for 12 years.

She was the wife of the late Thomas Lavergne, the late Robert "Buddy" Pope and her current husband, Dennis Lebon. She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., to the late Paul and Simone (Morin) St. George of Bellingham, Mass.

