Dick “Richard” Donahue, age 70, of Kaufman, Texas, passed from this life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, following an extended illness.
Dick was born on Oct. 10, 1952, in Providence, R.I., to his father, the late Robert Donahue and his mother, Catherine Donahue (Bourassa).
He worked as a glazier for many years and retired in 2016 from Glass Services in Tyler, Texas. On June 20, 1987, he married his wife of 36 years, Lorna (Rahe) Donahue, in Kaufman, Texas. Dick was a member of the Round ‘Em Up Cowboy Church in Wills Point.
In addition to his spouse, Lorna, those left to cherish his memories are his children, Adam Donahue (spouse – Ashley) of Prosper, Texas, Kendra Holubec (spouse – Ceth) of Melvin, Texas, and Travis Reed of North Richland Hills, Texas; his mother, Catherine Donahue (Bourassa) of Smithfield, R.I.; his brothers, Robert Donahue (spouse – Patty) of Barrington, R.I., Steven Donahue (spouse – Cynthia) of Glocester, R.I., and Curtis Donahue (spouse – Debra) of Glocester, R.I.; eight grandchildren, Addison Donahue, Kennedi Donahue, Landry Donahue, Blakeley Donahue, Tori Holubec, Tate Holubec, Ryland Reed, and Isaiah Reed; several nieces, nephews, and cousins will lovingly miss him also.
Dick’s father, Robert Donahue, and his nephew, Daniel Donahue, preceded him in death.
The family cordially invites friends to gather with them and share their remembrances of Dick, during a visitation, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Round ‘Em Up Cowboy Church in Wills Point, Texas. A celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Benny Chaffin officiating.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following charitable organizations: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital; Shriner's Children's Hospital; Panfoundation.org (Medical Financial Assistance); Hero Golf Tour (helps veterans socialize with other veterans through golf and provides counseling); V.org (cancer research); or you may give to the charity of your choice in Dick's honor.
The staff at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman is honored to assist Lorna with the arrangements for Dick.
