Dolores S. “Del” (Fagnant) Joly, 91, formerly from Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by her children.
She was under the care of Community Hospice of Northeast Florida. She was the wife of the late Julien “Red” Joly. They married on Aug. 19, 1950, enjoying life together for over 59 years.
Born in Woonsocket on Sept. 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Yvonne (Girard) Fagnant and the sister of the late Norman Fagnant.
She lived in Woonsocket most of her life, except for the last four years. She spent three years in Lutz, Fla., with her daughter, Diane, and one year in Jacksonville, Fla., at the Discovery Village ALF near her daughter, Sandra.
Del was a bookkeeper for Lamoureux Oil for 35 years. She was a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center, volunteering there for over 13 years, and a member of St. Joseph Seniors and Women’s Sodality. She spent over 20 years as a bingo worker at St. Joseph Church.
Both Red and Del loved to dance and spent many happy hours over the years doing square dancing, line dancing, ballroom dancing, round dancing and French Quadrilles. In October 2002 they were chosen as Woonsocket’s Senior Citizens of the Year and were featured in the Autumnfest Parade.
They travelled extensively with their square dance and senior groups. For many years, Red and Del shared the special roles as Santa & Mrs. Claus. In December 2001 they rode down Main Street on a firetruck to begin their season as Santa in the Main Street Santa House. Del also loved to bake. Her grandchildren’s favorites were her chocolate chip cookies! Del was blessed with a lifetime of love with her family and friends.
She is survived by her five children, Roger Joly and his wife, Sharon, of Milford, Va., Robert N. Joly of Woonsocket, Diane Tousignant and her husband, Normand, of Lutz, Fla., Michelle McLaughlin and her husband, Dr. Cliff, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., and Dr. Sandra Joly and her husband, Dr. Anthony Favale, of Jacksonville, Fla. She was a loving Memere to her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral mass in Florida will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at St Timothy Catholic Church, 17512 Lakeshore Road, Lutz, Fla. 33558.
Her funeral mass in Rhode Island will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Her interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: National Aphasia Association, P.O. Box 87 Scarsdale, NY 10583, https://www.aphasia.org.
