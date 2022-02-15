Dolores G. “Dolly” Landry, 89, formerly of Fiume Street, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Steere House Nursing Home, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Landry.
Born in South Attleboro, Mass., a daughter of the late Theodore and Antoinette (Paquette) Charron, she resided in Pawtucket before moving to Providence nine years ago.
Mrs. Landry was a former member of the Board of Directors, as well as a community counseling advisor for Recovery Inc. She also worked at Bennett Home Products, a family business. She was a former parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Pawtucket.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane M. Landry, and her husband, Lorenzo Tetreault, of Narragansett; two sisters, Ann Palmer of Warwick and Roselyn Oliviera of Seekonk, Mass.; one brother, Donald Charron of Lincoln; one son-in-law, Glen Martin, of Cumberland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Stephen P. Landry and Susan N. Martin, and sister of the late George Charron, Richard Charron and Theodore Charron.
A celebration of her life will be held in August, when relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Attleboro, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Steere House Nursing Center, 100 Borden St., Providence, R.I. 02903, would be appreciated.
For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.