Dolores I. (Governo) Masse, 89 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of Raymond P. Masse of Woonsocket. Born in Seekonk, Mass., daughter of the late Joseph and Florina (Blain) Governo.
Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for Images for several years. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, decorating, reading, gardening and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the ultimate homemaker.
Besides her husband, Raymond, she is survived by her three children,Terri Hollingworth and her husband, Steven, Stephen Goff and his wife, Donna, and Barbara Gesualdi and her husband, Gary, all of Woonsocket; two sisters, Theresa Seagrave of Burrillville and Susan Landry of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Ashley, Michael, Marc, and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nora, Stella, and Owen.
She was also the sister to the late Robert, Joseph, Madeleine, Rita, and Beatrice.
Her funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Palliative Care N. Main St. Providence, R.I., in her memory would be appreciated. Visit www.sdipardommcf.com.
