Dolores J. Jordan, 85, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Briarcliffe Manor, Johnston.
She was the wife of Kenneth C. Jordan. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage Nov. 21.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Irene (Giroux) Smith. Dolores had lived in Greenville for 52 years prior to moving to Briarcliffe in 2021.
Dolores graduated from St. Xavier’s Academy in 1954. She first worked as a secretary in the Providence Superior Court and retired from Family Court in 1988.
Dolores was a communicant of and lector at St. Philip’s Church in Greenville. Her Catholic faith was important to her, beginning with her days as a young student at the former Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Xavier schools in Providence. At St. Philip’s, she could often be found making her Holy Hour at least once a week.
During her time as a high school student at St. Xavier’s, Dolores developed a passion for writing. This passion later expressed itself in the many letters that she wrote to both The Providence Journal and local newspapers, including the Observer Publications. She enjoyed writing on current topics of interest, especially politics, and was not shy about expressing her opinions.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: Brian Jordan and his wife, Lori, of West Greenwich, and Brenda Hurley and her husband, Bob, of Uxbridge, Mass.; her grandchildren Samuel and Gillian Jordan and Emma and Madeline Hurley and her sister, Eileen Dandeneau, of Greenville.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 26, 8:30-10:30 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
